No. 4 Georgia can't overlook surging Texas A&M

  • FLM
  • Nov 20, 2019

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked in his postgame press conference after beating Auburn last week what it meant to win the Southeastern Conference East for the third straight year.

He didn't bite on the question.

"I'm focused on Texas A&M," said Smart, explaining that his No. 4 Bulldogs have bigger goals.

To have a chance to accomplish them, they must start by beating the visiting Aggies on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Smart promises that won't be an easy task. Winners of four straight, Texas A&M is playing the most difficult schedule in college football. The Aggies have already faced Alabama (a 47-28 loss), Clemson (24-10 loss) and Auburn (28-20 loss). After their game against Georgia, they close the regular season with a game at LSU.

If the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 SEC) want to make the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years, they'll need to win their next three games, including a victory over (presumably) LSU in the SEC title game in Atlanta.

But as Smart is quick to point out, beating the Aggies (7-3, 4-2) is the all-important next step.

"Our kids understand the challenge we got. It's part of the grind in the SEC to be beat up and have to play another good football team. And that's what they are," Smart said. "They're really good in all three phases. So, this will be a big test, especially after an emotional win."

While Texas A&M would love to put an end to Georgia's playoff dreams, coach Jimbo Fisher said that won't be the focus for his Aggies, who are playing the Bulldogs for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012.

"We want to affect the outcome of our own program, with how we play and what we do and what we get out of that," Fisher said. "Hopefully, we've learned, and we've played well this last month."

Texas A&M is averaging 37 points per game during its winning streak, and quarterback Kellen Mond has been efficient, completing 64 percent of his 328 passes for 2,435 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Running back Isaiah Spiller has 796 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 6.0 per carry. Jhamon Ausbon leads the receiving corps with 54 catches for 744 yards.

"Their receiving corps will be one of the best we've played against," Smart said. "This team will probably be one of the most talented teams we've played against. We all know who their three losses are against."

Georgia is led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who has 1,968 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. D'Andre Swift has 1,027 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground as the leader in a deep backfield.

"Georgia, first and foremost, is going to run the football," Fisher said. "Tremendous offensive line, tremendous backs and tight ends, that's their forte, that's their identity. You're never going to shut them down, but you have to be able to match their physicality and toughness, and that will be a huge challenge for our defense."

Georgia is second nationally in scoring defense (10.5 points per game) and last week gave up its first rushing touchdown of the season in the 21-14 win over Auburn.

--Field Level Media

--Field Level Media

Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 2435 18 6 140.8
K. Mond 210/328 2435 18 6
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 133 2 1 115.7
Z. Calzada 12/24 133 2 1
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 25 0 0 82
J. Foster 2/5 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 796 8
I. Spiller 133 796 8 85
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 400 7
K. Mond 93 400 7 36
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 232 4
C. Richardson 25 232 4 75
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
J. Corbin 35 137 1 20
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 123 1
J. Kibodi 31 123 1 22
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
Q. Davis 4 28 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
C. Blumrick 7 28 0 11
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Foster 3 16 0 11
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
Z. Calzada 5 0 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 744 3
J. Ausbon 54 744 3 41
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 489 4
Q. Davis 41 489 4 29
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 366 6
J. Wydermyer 24 366 6 52
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 303 2
K. Rogers 27 303 2 22
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 235 3
A. Smith 20 235 3 30
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 153 0
I. Spiller 22 153 0 16
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 0
C. Buckley 10 121 0 27
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
J. Kibodi 6 37 0 11
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Preston 3 36 0 18
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
G. Beal 5 21 0 9
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
R. Renick 1 19 0 19
K. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Brown 2 19 0 20
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Richardson 1 17 1 17
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 16 1
J. Corbin 6 16 1 5
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
C. Chapman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Chapman 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Elam 0-0 0 2
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Madubuike 0-0 0 1
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Richardson 0-0 0 1
E. Young 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Young 0-0 0 1
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
D. Morris 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Morris 0-0 0 1
C. Chattman 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Chattman 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/20 41/41
S. Small 15/20 0 41/41 86
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1968 16 3 146
J. Fromm 169/261 1968 16 3
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1027 7
D. Swift 164 1027 7 47
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 390 5
B. Herrien 77 390 5 40
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 281 2
Z. White 49 281 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 123 2
J. Cook 19 123 2 37
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
D. Robertson 5 48 0 16
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Simmons 7 45 0 17
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 23 0
J. Fromm 25 23 0 15
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Jackson 1 9 0 9
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 476 4
L. Cager 33 476 4 52
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 400 4
G. Pickens 30 400 4 43
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 259 4
D. Blaylock 14 259 4 60
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 249 3
D. Robertson 23 249 3 33
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 169 1
D. Swift 17 169 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 147 1
E. Wolf 12 147 1 24
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
T. Simmons 10 89 0 14
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 87 0
J. Cook 13 87 0 19
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 78 1
B. Herrien 11 78 1 18
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
K. Jackson 4 57 0 32
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Landers 6 54 0 15
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
C. Woerner 6 35 0 17
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Z. White 2 20 0 15
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 2
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/22 35/35
R. Blankenship 19/22 0 35/35 92
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
