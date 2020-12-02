|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
Utah hosts Oregon State, looks for first win of season
Coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah are 0-2, the first time the team has been winless after two games since 2007.
Utah has been hard-pressed to match its previous success, which was built on a stout defense. The Utes earned the Pac-12 South Division title in 2019.
The difference this season has been a young defense with only two returning starters. The secondary features freshmen or sophomores.
Utah on Saturday night is scheduled to host an upstart Oregon State team (2-2) that is coming off a 41-38 upset of rival Oregon last week. The Beavers' quarterback, Tristan Gebbia, suffered a hamstring injury late in that game and is doubtful to play in the conference matchup against Utah.
"It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. "We're going to gather some more information ... and we're hopeful we can get him up to full speed by the end of the week. We'll see where that goes."
If Gebbia is unable to play, the Beavers will start Chance Nolan on Saturday. After Gebbia's injury against Oregon, which was ranked No. 15 in the nation, Nolan scored the go-ahead touchdown late against the Ducks on the first snap of his college career, a 1-yard run.
Utah is coming off a 24-21 loss at Washington last week after the Utes led 21-0 at halftime.
Whittingham tried to draw positives out of the close outcome after the Utes lost 33-17 at home to USC the previous week.
"The encouraging thing is that's who we can be in the first half," Whittingham said. "That's the football team we are capable of being. Three takeaways on defense. But same problem we had last week, offensively turning the ball over."
Utah quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 144 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions, against Washington. He also rushed for a touchdown but had a fumble.
"Just not executing the way we can," Bentley said. "I don't think anyone had a change of mindset or anything like that. It's just lack of execution. Some we just got to go back to practice and get it right."
Despite Utah's lack of experience on defense, the unit is allowing an average of only 90.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the FBS.
The Utes will try to contain Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson, who has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active streak in the nation. He is looking to become the first Beavers running back with five consecutive 100-yard performances against conference opponents since Steven Jackson nearly two decades ago.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|208.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|180.0
|
|
|190.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|167.0
|
|
|398.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia
|T. Gebbia
|80/129
|824
|3
|3
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|1/1
|8
|1
|0
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson
|J. Jefferson
|91
|675
|7
|0
|
B. Baylor
|B. Baylor
|16
|53
|1
|0
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|3
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Bradford
|T. Bradford
|2
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|4
|12
|0
|0
|
C. Flemings
|C. Flemings
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
T. Gebbia
|T. Gebbia
|19
|-16
|2
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bradford
|T. Bradford
|21
|219
|1
|0
|
K. Taylor
|K. Taylor
|17
|193
|0
|0
|
L. Musgrave
|L. Musgrave
|9
|113
|0
|0
|
T. Quitoriano
|T. Quitoriano
|7
|90
|1
|0
|
C. Flemings
|C. Flemings
|9
|84
|0
|0
|
J. Jefferson
|J. Jefferson
|8
|60
|0
|0
|
Z. Beason
|Z. Beason
|6
|44
|1
|0
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
T. Gebbia
|T. Gebbia
|1
|8
|1
|0
|
B. Baylor
|B. Baylor
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. McCartan
|J. McCartan
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Grant
|J. Grant
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes
|E. Hayes
|3/4
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley
|J. Bentley
|32/51
|315
|2
|4
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|3/6
|45
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan
|T. Jordan
|17
|129
|0
|0
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|15
|67
|1
|0
|
J. Wilmore
|J. Wilmore
|18
|62
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley
|J. Bentley
|14
|57
|1
|0
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|4
|21
|0
|0
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|5
|113
|1
|0
|
T. Jordan
|T. Jordan
|5
|52
|0
|0
|
S. Enis
|S. Enis
|5
|48
|0
|0
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|8
|46
|0
|0
|
S. Nacua
|S. Nacua
|3
|29
|1
|0
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|5
|26
|0
|0
|
C. Fotheringham
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
D. Kincaid
|D. Kincaid
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Marks
|F. Marks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Vaughn
|Z. Vaughn
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Sewell
|N. Sewell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding
|J. Redding
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
0
059.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PSU
RUT
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
055.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
15OKLAST
TCU
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 12:00pm FS2
-
MEMP
TULANE
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
0
044.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
062 O/U
+1.5
Sat 2:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
0
051.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
6FLA
TENN
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
UVA
0
055 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
051 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
061.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
058.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
066.5 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
060.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU