|
|
|MINN
|WISC
Minnesota, Wisconsin set to battle for 'Paul Bunyan's Axe'
Minnesota, Wisconsin set to battle for 'Paul Bunyan's Axe'
Rushing for 1,000 yards is the mark of a top running back.
That Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim is in position to do it in 2020, when the Golden Gophers will play just their seventh game of the year Saturday at Wisconsin, speaks to how brilliant he's been week after week.
The Big Ten Conference Running Back of the Year enters needing only 75 yards to reach four figures. He leads the league in rushing attempts (175), yards (925), touchdowns (15), rushing yards per game (154.2) and all-purpose yards (1,028).
What's more, Ibrahim is the focus of every defense with the departure of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out of the season's remainder before last week's 24-17 win at Nebraska to prepare for his NFL future.
But the Cornhuskers couldn't keep Ibrahim from rattling off 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including key runs down the stretch to salt away an unlikely win. Minnesota (3-3) was without a whopping 33 players because of injuries or COVID-19 protocol.
Little wonder that coach P.J. Fleck's first comments after the victory were to thank his university's medical team.
"We had a lot of challenges on our football team this week," he said. "We haven't played in 22 days, everyone. It's a very difficult thing to do in 2020 with the ghost in the room. I don't think people realize how truly hard this is."
While the Gophers returned from a lengthy break with a win, a long layoff appears to have hampered the Badgers' season. Coronavirus hammered the roster after a season-opening 45-7 rout of Illinois, sidelining quarterback Graham Mertz and coach Paul Chryst, among others.
Wisconsin returned three weeks later with a blowout win at Michigan, but hasn't won since. In fact, the Badgers fell to 2-3 last week with a 28-7 defeat at Iowa, their third straight game in which they failed to crack double figures offensively.
"We had our chances, but you have to be opportunistic when you get those chances, and we weren't," Chryst said. "Every time you compete, there's lessons to be learned. We have to get better and finish this thing out the right way."
The teams were scheduled to play on Nov. 28 but had to postpone because COVID-19 was ripping through Minnesota's program. This will be the 130th game in a series that dates back to 1890. Wisconsin holds a 61-60-8 edge, winning last year 38-17 in snowy Minneapolis to capture the Big Ten West title.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|204.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|195.2
|
|
|199.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|171.0
|
|
|404.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|366.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|93/158
|1229
|5
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|175
|925
|15
|0
|
C. Wiley
|C. Wiley
|26
|174
|1
|0
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|17
|121
|1
|0
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|5
|13
|0
|0
|
S. Green
|S. Green
|9
|7
|2
|0
|
P. Jelen
|P. Jelen
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
K. Kieft
|K. Kieft
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|20
|-25
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman
|R. Bateman
|36
|487
|2
|0
|
C. Autman-Bell
|C. Autman-Bell
|19
|397
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|8
|100
|0
|0
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|8
|56
|0
|0
|
C. Geary
|C. Geary
|5
|50
|0
|0
|
K. Kieft
|K. Kieft
|2
|29
|1
|0
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|3
|23
|0
|0
|
S. Green
|S. Green
|1
|20
|0
|0
|
J. Paulson
|J. Paulson
|1
|19
|0
|0
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
B. Witham
|B. Witham
|2
|10
|0
|0
|
C. Wiley
|C. Wiley
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Nubin
|T. Nubin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Gordon IV
|J. Gordon IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Aune
|J. Aune
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker
|B. Walker
|2/3
|0
|12/14
|0
|
A. Gelecinskyj
|A. Gelecinskyj
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|0
|
M. Lantz
|M. Lantz
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|95/156
|976
|8
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|45
|267
|1
|0
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|53
|191
|3
|0
|
G. Groshek
|G. Groshek
|30
|105
|0
|0
|
J. Chenal
|J. Chenal
|7
|73
|1
|0
|
D. Davis III
|D. Davis III
|8
|69
|1
|0
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|4
|51
|0
|0
|
M. Stokke
|M. Stokke
|15
|36
|1
|0
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|11
|36
|0
|0
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|28
|17
|0
|0
|
K. Pryor
|K. Pryor
|2
|9
|0
|0
|
J. Dunn
|J. Dunn
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
S. Bracey
|S. Bracey
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
B. Schipper
|B. Schipper
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
C. Wolf
|C. Wolf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
A. Krumholz
|A. Krumholz
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson
|J. Ferguson
|26
|249
|4
|0
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|9
|145
|1
|0
|
K. Pryor
|K. Pryor
|8
|119
|0
|0
|
J. Dunn
|J. Dunn
|15
|119
|0
|0
|
G. Groshek
|G. Groshek
|15
|92
|0
|0
|
D. Davis III
|D. Davis III
|3
|78
|1
|0
|
A. Krumholz
|A. Krumholz
|3
|47
|0
|0
|
M. Stokke
|M. Stokke
|6
|30
|2
|0
|
D. Chandler
|D. Chandler
|2
|28
|0
|0
|
J. Eschenbach
|J. Eschenbach
|2
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
A. Abbott
|A. Abbott
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
S. Bracey
|S. Bracey
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
B. Schipper
|B. Schipper
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh
|C. Larsh
|3/4
|0
|15/15
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UAB
MRSHL
0
042 O/U
-5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
NEB
RUT
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
BALLST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-13.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
OREG
13USC
0
064 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
FSU
WAKE
0
066 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
051 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WASHST
UTAH
0
056 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
055 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISS
LSU
0
078 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
MINN
WISC
0
047 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm BTN
-
3CLEM
2ND
0
060 O/U
+10.5
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
BOISE
24SJST
0
056 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:30pm FOX
-
ILL
PSU
0
052 O/U
-15.5
Sat 5:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
UCLA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
0
045 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
7FLA
0
074.5 O/U
+17
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1