Arkansas aims to build momentum in matchup with Auburn
If Arkansas is going to salvage a once-promising season, the Razorbacks need to win against host Auburn in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Alabama.
Both Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) are coming off bye weeks. Each team last played on Oct. 15, with the Razorbacks getting a 52-35 road win over BYU -- which snapped a three-game slide -- and Auburn losing 48-34 at then-ranked No. 9 Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks have made strides under third-year coach Sam Pittman, who guided Arkansas to a 9-4 mark last year. The Razorbacks won 11 games the previous four seasons combined.
Arkansas, however, has dropped six straight meetings against the Tigers. If Arkansas is going to make a move in the SEC West, it starts with winning at Auburn for the first time since 2012.
"I think we are ready to try and make a run and we talk about it a lot," Pittman said. "Of course, you have to win the next one to get on a run. I like where our team is and I think this is a big test for us."
Arkansas will rely heavily on dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson, just as it has all season.
He's completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,463 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 344 yards and four scores on 91 carries, which are all second on the Razorbacks behind Raheim Sanders (140 carries, 870 yards, seven TDs).
"KJ, now he's different," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "He's really big, really physical. I think he plays with a lot of poise."
Auburn has dropped four of its past five games and was outscored by then-No. 2 Georgia and Ole Miss by a combined 90-44 its past two games.
The Tigers yield an average of 204.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 119th nationally. Arkansas is ninth in rushing, averaging 240 yards per game.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford has completed just 47.9 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. But he's second on the team with 310 rushing yards, trailing only Tank Bigsby's 524 yards and six scores.
Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against Ole Miss.
"Robby has a strong arm but he's most dangerous when you have the receivers covered downfield," Pittman said. "Bigsby, probably last week, he showed who he really is. They opened up a lot of holes for him and he made a lot of good runs."
Auburn has won six straight against Arkansas.
--Field Level Media
|
|248.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|207.6
|
|
|240.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|170.1
|
|
|488.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|377.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|109/161
|1463
|14
|1
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|8/17
|234
|1
|2
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|6/16
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|140
|870
|7
|64
|
K. Jefferson
|K. Jefferson
|91
|344
|4
|26
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|45
|182
|2
|14
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|12
|135
|0
|52
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|29
|108
|1
|14
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|8
|43
|0
|12
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|6
|9
|0
|8
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haselwood
|J. Haselwood
|31
|406
|2
|68
|
M. Landers
|M. Landers
|25
|360
|3
|47
|
K. Jackson Jr.
|K. Jackson Jr.
|11
|227
|2
|64
|
T. Knox
|T. Knox
|16
|220
|3
|36
|
R. Sanders
|R. Sanders
|15
|189
|1
|73
|
W. Thompson
|W. Thompson
|9
|129
|2
|56
|
R. Dubinion
|R. Dubinion
|6
|83
|1
|29
|
B. Stephens
|B. Stephens
|3
|66
|1
|54
|
A. Green
|A. Green
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
M. Hornsby
|M. Hornsby
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
N. Bax
|N. Bax
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Clark
|H. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McGlothern
|D. McGlothern
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little
|C. Little
|6/8
|0
|29/29
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford
|R. Ashford
|67/140
|1014
|4
|5
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|33/53
|431
|1
|4
|
H. Geriner
|H. Geriner
|2/3
|8
|0
|0
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby
|T. Bigsby
|99
|524
|6
|50
|
R. Ashford
|R. Ashford
|74
|310
|3
|49
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|49
|239
|4
|48
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|10
|64
|0
|35
|
T. Finley
|T. Finley
|17
|33
|1
|18
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
S. Jackson
|S. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Dawson Jr.
|T. Dawson Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Shenker
|J. Shenker
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|
H. Geriner
|H. Geriner
|2
|-17
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|19
|335
|1
|56
|
K. Moore
|K. Moore
|12
|215
|0
|46
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|9
|185
|2
|62
|
J. Shenker
|J. Shenker
|18
|184
|1
|27
|
S. Jackson
|S. Jackson
|10
|141
|0
|43
|
T. Bigsby
|T. Bigsby
|15
|97
|0
|37
|
O. Kelly
|O. Kelly
|3
|56
|0
|25
|
T. Fromm
|T. Fromm
|2
|40
|0
|35
|
L. Deal
|L. Deal
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
T. Dawson Jr.
|T. Dawson Jr.
|2
|30
|0
|22
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|3
|26
|1
|18
|
L. King
|L. King
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Fair
|J. Fair
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Z. Capers
|Z. Capers
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Alston
|D. Alston
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Frazier
|B. Frazier
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson
|A. Carlson
|8/10
|0
|18/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm