AP Top 25 poll: Alabama goes wire-to-wire, Oklahoma at No. 4 in college football rankings

As we head into the postseason, Alabama remains where it has all season: No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide received all 61 of the available first-place votes after storming back against Georgia in an instant classic of an SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs checked in at No. 6, which is particularly interesting given Kirby Smart's postgame campaign for the Bulldogs' candidacy in the College Football Playoff even after defeat.

Alabama was followed by Clemson at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 with No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State each moving up one spot ahead of Georgia.

Only 13 of the 25 teams ranked in last week were in action this week with conference championship games dominating the slate, but that did not mean the voters avoided making adjustments to their ballots. Some of the biggest movements from last week to this week include Fresno State's six-spot rise to No. 19 after beating Boise State to claim the Mountain West Championship, Texas dropping five spots to No. 15 after losing to the Sooners and Utah falling three spots to No. 20 after losing to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Here's how the new AP Top 25 looks after Week 14 action:

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 109, Utah St. 86, NC State 54, Cincinnati 39, Stanford 28, Appalachian St. 19, UAB 4, Iowa 4, Troy 1, Oregon 1.