Baker Mayfield will play but not start Oklahoma's game against West Virginia

There will be repercussions for Baker Mayfield's actions.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that Mayfield will not start the Sooners regular-season finale against West Virginia. He will not be suspended for the entire game, however, though Riley did not elaborate on how long Mayfield will sit before entering the game.

"I think it's important for everybody here, across the country, to keep it in perspective," said Riley. "Everybody, not just Baker, they're still just young men. They're not adults. They're still learning.

"I'm proud as hell to be his coach."

Mayfield was caught on camera grabbing his crotch and gesticulating to Kansas players during Oklahoma's win on Saturday. Mayfield was upset with Kansas players for refusing to shake hands before the game, and for taking what he felt were cheap shots during the game. Mayfield apologized following the game.

Kyler Murray will start in his place.