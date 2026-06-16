Brendan Sorsby's Texas Tech replacement: Is Will Hammond ready to take over CFP-hopeful Red Raiders?

On Monday, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby declared for the 2026 NFL supplemental draft, closing the door on a potential feisty legal battle. Now, all eyes turn to Will Hammond, who is set to take over the program as QB1.

The redshirt sophomore from Hutto, Texas, has long been regarded as the future of the program. Rated a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, he stayed with the program despite late interest from a number of big-time programs after a breakout Elite 11 performance.

Hammond famously came off the bench against Utah to help lead a 34-10 rout in the second half after an injury to starter Behren Morton. As a freshman, Hammond completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. In his two years on campus, Hammond has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,151 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brendan Sorsby's NFL exit ends the fight Texas Tech should never have picked Chris Hummer

In October, Hammond tore his ACL against Oklahoma State and missed the rest of the season. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire noted that Hammond is on track to return by the Big 12 opener in Week 3, though he might miss the first two games of the season in recovery.

"We're really fortunate to have Will," McGuire said. "If he's not hurt, then we're not talking about this. We wouldn't have necessarily been looking for a starting quarterback; we'd have been looking for probably a depth piece in that room. He's in a good spot."

But after fighting for Sorsby to get on the field, can Hammond fill in the gaps and help Texas Tech compete for its second consecutive Big 12 title?

Legendary high school career

As a senior at Hutto, Hammond staked his claim as one of the great quarterbacks in the state of Texas. Playing at the highest level of Texas high school football, Hammond led the state with 3,901 passing yards while adding 1,077 yards on the ground and 54 total touchdowns. After the season, he was named one of 10 finalists for Mr. Texas Football from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

But more than anything, Hammond made national headlines for his performance against state powerhouse Liberty Hill. Hammond threw for 719 yards, rushed for 88 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Amazingly, Hutto lost 82-80, but the performance was strong enough to draw the attention of Patrick Mahomes.

Hammond's game

At the Elite 11 camp, Hammond finished No. 6 in 247Sports' ranking of the participants as one of the highest risers of the tournament. With a 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, there wasn't one specific skill that jumped off the page. Instead, it's his full body of work.

"One of my questions is, what is the big trait?" 247Sports director of high school scouting Andrew Ivins said at the time. "What is the big quality? What does he do best? And I don't know if there is one, and maybe that makes Will Hammond, Will Hammond. He's just solid all around."

In his limited appearances at Tech, Hammond loved attacking the middle of the field, attempting more passes there than to both sides combined. He was especially good in the center intermediate part of the field, completing 8 of 10 passes for 131 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. That will be important as tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (55 catches for 624 yards) rates as one of the best players on the roster.

Hammond will also benefit from playing next to a stacked running game and working off play-action. The Red Raiders return star running back Cameron Dickey (1,124 yards, 14 TDs) and add former USC standout Quinten Joyner to the mix after he missed 2025 with an injury.

"If you watch when he came in against Utah, just see how the offensive line reacts whenever he entered that game," McGuire said. "I can tell you how much his teammates love him. So we're ready to go."

How far can they go?

Sorsby was brought in as a sure thing, a ceiling-raiser, as the Red Raiders attempted to push for College Football Playoff wins. But if Hammond did not suffer an injury, Texas Tech's staff likely would not have even pushed to add a starting-caliber quarterback.

Regardless of Hammond's quality, the Red Raiders are Big 12 favorites. The defense again reloaded, adding superstar pass rushers Trey White, Adam Trick and Mateen Ibirogba to star defensive tackle A.J. Holmes. The linebacker rotation of Ben Roberts and Austin Romaine should be among the nation's best.

And while Texas Tech boasts major additions in the passing game, including Kenny Johnson and Malcolm Simmons, the offensive line is the real reason for optimism. The staff believes that tackles Howard Sampson and Jacob Ponton are future NFL Draft picks. Center Sheridan Wilson is also an all-conference contender, and projected guard Hunter Zambrano would have started last year if not for injury.

Hammond will not have to carry Texas Tech if it hopes to achieve its ultimate goals of reaching the College Football Playoff. But if he can tap into his vast potential by the time December rolls around, Texas Tech fans won't have many what-ifs at the quarterback position.