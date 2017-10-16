CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Alabama reclaims No. 1, Virginia jumps

What was advertised as an off-weekend for marquee college football games ended up as one of the most impactful weeks of the season in terms of the rankings and College Football Playoff picture. 

Clemson Tigers , Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars all lost for the first time this season and now face a climb back into the playoff picture with no margin for error along the way. San Diego State Aztecs and Navy Midshipmen each lost for the first time as well, bringing the list of undefeated teams to eight: Alabama Crimson Tide , Penn State Nittany Lions , Georgia Bulldogs , Wisconsin Badgers , TCU Horned Frogs , Miami, South Florida Bulls and UCF Knights . Then there's Auburn Tigers , which had previously suffered a loss but also fell out of the top 10.

That shake ups in the rankings extended to the CBS Sports 130. Though Clemson fell from No. 2 in other polls after its loss to Syracuse Orange , its defeat meant a changing of the guard at our top spot. After being tied with the Tigers for No. 1 and even sitting at No. 2 for a week, Alabama has reclaimed its near-unanimous status as the best team in college football

RANKTEAMRECORDPREVIOUS
1Alabama7-02
2Georgia7-03
3Penn State6-04
4TCU6-06
5 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-18
6Wisconsin6-07
7Clemson6-11
8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-112
9Miami5-011
10 Oklahoma Sooners 5-113
11 Southern California Trojans 6-114
12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-115
13Washington6-15
14UCF5-017
15 Virginia Tech Hokies 5-116
16 NC State Wolfpack 6-119
17Washington State6-19
18Auburn5-210
19 Stanford Cardinal 5-223
20 Michigan State Spartans  5-122
21 Michigan Wolverines 5-120
22South Florida 6-021
23 West Virginia Mountaineers  4-228
24 Utah Utes  4-224
25San Diego State6-118

Biggest movers 

  • Syracuse (+23): Dino Babers' vision is coming to fruition in the Carrier Dome. The fastest show on turf took down Clemson in one of the most memorable home wins in program history, and the Orange jumped up from No. 72 to No. 49 in the CBS Sports 130 as a  result.
  • Virginia Cavaliers (+20): After beating North Carolina Tar Heels on the road to improve to 5-1, Virginia soared up from No. 47 to No. 27 in the rankings. The Wahoos have gotten our voters' attention ever since blowing out Boise State Broncos earlier this year, but now they're on the verge of breaking into the top 25. 
  • San Diego State (-7): A really disappointing loss to Boise State has not shaken the voters' confidence in the Aztecs. San Diego State should be able to run the table from here and could get a shot at revenge in the Mountain West title game later this year. 
  • Auburn (-8): The inability to hold on to the lead in Baton Rouge could end up being a turning point for Auburn's SEC title hopes. There's plenty of time left to battle back for this talented group (our voters only dropped the Tigers to No. 18), but it'll take much better play to beat the likes of Georgia and Alabama in November. 

