CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Alabama reclaims No. 1, Virginia jumps

What was advertised as an off-weekend for marquee college football games ended up as one of the most impactful weeks of the season in terms of the rankings and College Football Playoff picture.

Clemson Tigers , Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars all lost for the first time this season and now face a climb back into the playoff picture with no margin for error along the way. San Diego State Aztecs and Navy Midshipmen each lost for the first time as well, bringing the list of undefeated teams to eight: Alabama Crimson Tide , Penn State Nittany Lions , Georgia Bulldogs , Wisconsin Badgers , TCU Horned Frogs , Miami, South Florida Bulls and UCF Knights . Then there's Auburn Tigers , which had previously suffered a loss but also fell out of the top 10.

That shake ups in the rankings extended to the CBS Sports 130. Though Clemson fell from No. 2 in other polls after its loss to Syracuse Orange , its defeat meant a changing of the guard at our top spot. After being tied with the Tigers for No. 1 and even sitting at No. 2 for a week, Alabama has reclaimed its near-unanimous status as the best team in college football.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 8

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 7-0 2 2 Georgia 7-0 3 3 Penn State 6-0 4 4 TCU 6-0 6 5 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 8 6 Wisconsin 6-0 7 7 Clemson 6-1 1 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 12 9 Miami 5-0 11 10 Oklahoma Sooners 5-1 13 11 Southern California Trojans 6-1 14 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 15 13 Washington 6-1 5 14 UCF 5-0 17 15 Virginia Tech Hokies 5-1 16 16 NC State Wolfpack 6-1 19 17 Washington State 6-1 9 18 Auburn 5-2 10 19 Stanford Cardinal 5-2 23 20 Michigan State Spartans 5-1 22 21 Michigan Wolverines 5-1 20 22 South Florida 6-0 21 23 West Virginia Mountaineers 4-2 28 24 Utah Utes 4-2 24 25 San Diego State 6-1 18

Biggest movers

Syracuse (+23): Dino Babers' vision is coming to fruition in the Carrier Dome. The fastest show on turf took down Clemson in one of the most memorable home wins in program history, and the Orange jumped up from No. 72 to No. 49 in the CBS Sports 130 as a result.



Dino Babers' vision is coming to fruition in the Carrier Dome. The fastest show on turf took down Clemson in one of the most memorable home wins in program history, and the Orange jumped up from No. 72 to No. 49 in the CBS Sports 130 as a result. Virginia Cavaliers (+20): After beating North Carolina Tar Heels on the road to improve to 5-1, Virginia soared up from No. 47 to No. 27 in the rankings. The Wahoos have gotten our voters' attention ever since blowing out Boise State Broncos earlier this year, but now they're on the verge of breaking into the top 25.



After beating on the road to improve to 5-1, Virginia soared up from No. 47 to No. 27 in the rankings. The Wahoos have gotten our voters' attention ever since blowing out earlier this year, but now they're on the verge of breaking into the top 25. San Diego State (-7): A really disappointing loss to Boise State has not shaken the voters' confidence in the Aztecs. San Diego State should be able to run the table from here and could get a shot at revenge in the Mountain West title game later this year.



A really disappointing loss to Boise State has not shaken the voters' confidence in the Aztecs. San Diego State should be able to run the table from here and could get a shot at revenge in the Mountain West title game later this year. Auburn (-8): The inability to hold on to the lead in Baton Rouge could end up being a turning point for Auburn's SEC title hopes. There's plenty of time left to battle back for this talented group (our voters only dropped the Tigers to No. 18), but it'll take much better play to beat the likes of Georgia and Alabama in November.



