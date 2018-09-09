Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan State falls, Arizona State debuts in college football rankings

Michigan State fell after losing to Herm Edwards and Arizona State

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia both hit the road in Week 2 and held their places in the Coaches Poll, the Tigers receiving just three first-place votes after surviving against Texas A&amp;M and the Bulldogs now closing in on that No. 2 spot -- though receiving no first-place votes -- after running away with a 24-point win at South Carolina

Ohio State remains at No. 4 following a drubbing of Rutgers with one first-place vote, and there was no movement throughout the top 10 of the poll. 

Michigan State fell from No. 13 to No. 24 after losing 16-13 at Arizona State, a result that now has Herm Edwards' squad in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25. South 

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, via USA Today: 

  1. Alabama (59 first-place votes) 
  2. Clemson (3)
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Auburn
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Stanford 
  10. Penn State 
  11. Virginia Tech 
  12. Washington 
  13. LSU 
  14. TCU
  15. West Virginia 
  16. Mississippi State 
  17. Boise State
  18. UCF
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Miami
  21. USC 
  22. Michigan
  23. Oregon
  24. Michigan State
  25. Arizona State 

Dropped out: South Carolina (24), Florida (25)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M, Utah, Houston, South Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, USF, Washington State, Colorado, Florida State, NC State, Iowa, Duke, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Hawaii, Maryland, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Arkansas State, Texas 

