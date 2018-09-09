Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan State falls, Arizona State debuts in college football rankings
Michigan State fell after losing to Herm Edwards and Arizona State
No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia both hit the road in Week 2 and held their places in the Coaches Poll, the Tigers receiving just three first-place votes after surviving against Texas A&M and the Bulldogs now closing in on that No. 2 spot -- though receiving no first-place votes -- after running away with a 24-point win at South Carolina.
Ohio State remains at No. 4 following a drubbing of Rutgers with one first-place vote, and there was no movement throughout the top 10 of the poll.
Michigan State fell from No. 13 to No. 24 after losing 16-13 at Arizona State, a result that now has Herm Edwards' squad in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25. South
Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below, via USA Today:
- Alabama (59 first-place votes)
- Clemson (3)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- Penn State
- Virginia Tech
- Washington
- LSU
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Boise State
- UCF
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- USC
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- Arizona State
Dropped out: South Carolina (24), Florida (25)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M, Utah, Houston, South Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, USF, Washington State, Colorado, Florida State, NC State, Iowa, Duke, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Hawaii, Maryland, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Arkansas State, Texas
