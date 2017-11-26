College football scores, schedule 2017: Wisconsin, Oklahoma make statements

The final full week of the 2017 season is here, and it just so happens to be rivalry week. Some of the most hotly contested feuds in college football will take place on Saturday as teams position themselves for bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

Predictions, scores, schedule

Ohio State 31, Michigan 20 -- Recap

Florida State 38, Florida 22 -- Box score

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7 -- Box Score

Auburn 26, Alabama 14 – Recap, highlights

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0 – Box score

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31 – Box score

Clemson at South Carolina – ESPN – LIVE GameTracker

Washington State at Washington – 8 p.m., FOX – Predictions

Notre Dame at Stanford – 8 p.m., ABC – Predictions

Oklahoma does work with and without Baker Mayfield



Mayfield didn't start Saturday's game against West Virginia after he was disciplined by coach Lincoln Riley for grabbing his crotch and yelling expletives against Kansas, but it didn't matter. The Sooners scored on their first possession without Mayfield -- a two-play, 70-yard drive -- and then scored on eight of their next nine. Mayfield was pulled in the third quarter after throwing for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the 59-31 win.

Since this is senior day and everything, Oklahoma players tried to honor Mayfield by carrying his jersey out on to the field for the pre-game coin toss. It was a well-intended gesture, but a little over the top considering he was in the game offensive three plays later.

OU at the coin toss. He didn't die, guys. He grabbed his crotch. pic.twitter.com/Jh3sZ9KB7b — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 25, 2017

Tennessee drops to 4-8 after loss to Vanderbilt

The Vols' miserable season comes to an appropriately miserable end. Tennessee's 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt leaves it winless in the SEC and last in the East division, and makes Ohio State the only major college football team to have never lost eight games in a season.

JUST IN: With Tennessee's loss to Vanderbilt to move to 4-8, Ohio State is now the only team in major college football history to have never lost 8-games in a season. — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 26, 2017

Wisconsin takes care of Minnesota

Paul Bunyan's Axe is staying in Madison after Wisconsin crushed Minnesota 31-0 on Saturday in Minneapolis. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 149 yards and a score, Alex Hornibrook threw for three touchdowns and Wisconsin remained undefeated. The Badgers will now move on to play Ohio State in next week's Big Ten Championship Game.

Georgia has no problems with Georgia Tech

No, Georgia didn't look past Georgia Tech in the rivalry known as "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate." The Bulldog running game was dominating in the 38-7 win over the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kirby Smart's crew ended the regular season on a high note, and will return to the same city to play in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. Running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Ande Swift each had rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jake Fromm picked the secondary apart with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns including a 78-yarder to Ahkil Crumpton, and the defense held strong against the triple option.

Florida State grinds out victory over Gators

This year's tilt between Florida and Florida State didn't have the stakes either team would prefer, but it was still a chance for both teams to end the season on a high note. Florida State took advantage of that opportunity, winning 38-22. Though defenses dominated for much of the game, the Seminoles pulled away in the second half. However, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the microcosm of both of these disappointing seasons: Matthew Thomas' would-be pick-six, foiled only by his own premature celebration.

Matt Thomas with the #SCNotTop10 play of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/H3jId2tfSv — Riley Auman (@junioraumanac) November 25, 2017

Tulane has heart broken by replay review

Tulane was robbed of a touchdown and a bowl game on Saturday. Trailing 41-38 in the final seconds, Tulane QB Jonathan Banks scrambled for what appeared to be the game-winning score, but was ruled short of the goal line by officials. The play was then reviewed, and even though replays indicated it had to be a touchdown for Tulane, the play was not overturned, giving SMU a win and leaving Tulane at 5-7 on the season.

Lamar Jackson is making one last push for your Heisman Trophy vote. The reigning winner tallied 372 yards and two touchdowns in an easy 44-17 win over the Wildcats. About the only thing he didn't win was a shoving match with Kentucky players early in the game. Quietly, the Cardinals have won four of their last five to finish 8-4. Jackson should be in New York for the Heisman ceremony, at the very least.

Memphis tries to keep it 100

If you're looking to watch a blowout of epic proportions, Memphis's 70-13 win over East Carolina sure did the trick. The Tigers had nearly a 50 burger on the Pirates by the end of the first half, but smartly called off the dogs -- or as much as they could, anyway -- in the second half. Good thing ECU fired Ruffin McNeill for this.

How not to punt

Listen, punters are football players too, but they are not well-versed in what they should do in case of emergency.