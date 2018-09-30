College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU cruise to dominant wins

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and it was a doozy. No. 4 Ohio State roared back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to stun No. 9 Penn State on the road in a game that defined the midseason landscape of the Big Ten East. Meanwhile, the Kyler Murray Heisman campaign kicked into high gear as the star Oklahoma quarterback threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout of Baylor

CBS Sports was with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 -- Box score

No. 3 Clemson 27, Syracuse 23 -- Box score

No. 18 Texas 19, Kansas State 14 -- Box score

No. 6 Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33 -- Box score

No. 2 Georgia 38, Tennessee 12 -- Recap

No. 14 Michigan 20, Northwestern 17 -- Box score

No. 4 Ohio State 27, No. 9 Penn State 26 -- Recap

No. 8 Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17 -- Recap

No. 11 Washington 35, No. 20 BYU 7 -- Box score

No. 5 LSU 45, Ole Miss 16 -- Box score

No. 19 Oregon 42, No. 24 Cal 24 -- Box score

USC survives a late Arizona charge

The Trojans got right last weekend against Washington State, and survived a Saturday night scare Saturday night in Tucson against Arizona. Aca'Cedric Ware had 173 rushing yards and a score, and true freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for 197 yards. The Trojan defense had been stellar all night, until Arizona caught fire and ripped off 20 straight points --including a Gary Brightwell 1-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left to cut the lead to 24-20. But Lucas Havrisik missed the extra point, the Trojans recovered the onside kick and the Trojans earned their 10th straight win over Pac-12 South opponents.

Oregon takes care of Cal

No. 19 Oregon carried a 28-10 lead over No. 24 Cal into halftime after a massive momentum swing just before the break. Bears quarterback Brandon McIlwain was a spark plug in the first half and had them in Oregon territory just before halftime. But Drayton Carlberg had a strip-sack of McIlwain that La'Mar Winston Jr. returned for 61 yards for the score. Ducks running backs Travis Dye and CJ Verdell both topped the 100-yard mark on the ground, and quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a key bounce back 42-24 win for the Ducks after last week's heartbreaking loss to Stanford.

LSU keeps rolling vs. Ole Miss



This might come as a shock, but the Ole Miss defense is still very, very bad. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 292 yards and three scores -- including beautiful 21-yarder to Jamarr Chase. He was also the star of the show on the ground, racking up a team-high 96 yards and a score in the big 45-16 win.

Ohio State wins wild one over Penn State

The rivalry between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions has become one of the best in the Big Ten, and Saturday night's showdown lived up to the hype. The Buckeyes overcame a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to earn the 27-26 win in front of more than 100,000 fans in the annual "whiteout" game in Happy Valley. K.J. Hill scored the game-winning touchdown on a 24-yard catch and run with 2:03 left. Penn State mounted a quick charge to midfield, but a curious zone read on fourth-and-5 at the Ohio State 43-yard line ended it for the Nittany Lions.

HE GONE 🏃‍♂️💨



K.J. Hill puts us on 🔝 with 2:03 to go❗️#GoBucks #WinTheMoment pic.twitter.com/NUs370lZ5x — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 30, 2018

Notre Dame boosts its CFP resume

Get ready for the Notre Dame hype, because the hype train is barreling down the tracks. The Irish emerged victorious on Saturday night behind quarterback Ian Book's four touchdown passes in the 38-17 win over Stanford in South Bend. Running back Dexter Williams -- fresh off a suspension -- rushed for 161 yards and a score, which was critical for Brian Kelly's crew since Jafar Armstrong missed the game with an infection. It's a critical win for the Fighting Irish, who don't play a team ranked in the current AP Top 25 for the rest of the season.

By the Book!@ian_book23 completes his 2nd TD pass of the night! pic.twitter.com/k6HisSk40U — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 30, 2018

Washington cruises over BYU



Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for three touchdowns on the ground, and Jake Browning had touchdowns through the air and on the ground to lead Washington to a 35-7 win over BYU. Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum was 18 of 21 but didn't get any help from his rushing attack -- which totaled just 34 yards and 1.2 yards per carry.

Defenders in the way? Just call Myles Gaskin. pic.twitter.com/qGvQCH1yui — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2018

Kentucky keeps momentum going



The Wildcats stayed unblemished Saturday night in Lexington, with a resounding 24-10 win over South Carolina. Benny Snell kept his Heisman push rolling with 99 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Terry Wilson added 59 yards and a score on the ground and the Wildcats defense held the Gamecocks to 5-of-15 on third down. With the win, Kentucky moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2007 and established itself as the top threat to Georgia's SEC East throne. The two meet on Nov. 3 in Lexington in what looks like the game of the year in the division.

Benny is hyped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y5RsteG34e — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 30, 2018

Duke gets QB back, but struggles vs. Virginia Tech

Quarterback Daniel Jones has returned from a fractured collarbone, but the Blue Devils' offense still has issues -- particularly with running the ball. Duke lost 31-14 to Virginia Tech in the Hokies' first game without quarterback Josh Jackson, who is out with an ankle injury.

Florida relishes Dan Mullen's return to Starkville

Florida coach Dan Mullen's first trip back to Starkville to take on his old team, Mississippi State, was a successful one. In a defensive battle, Florida came away with a 13-6 grinder in which the Gators held the Bulldogs offense to just 73 second-half yards. The lone touchdown of the night came on a double-pass from Kadarius Toney to Moral Stephens. The Gators move to 4-1 on the year while Mississippi State has dropped two straight.

Locker room vibes 🗣 pic.twitter.com/EN3WuqoWid — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 30, 2018

Oklahoma destroys Baylor

Quarterback Kyler Murray didn't start because of a minor disciplinary issue, but that didn't stop the dual-threat star from having a Heisman Trophy caliber day. The superstar signal-caller for the Sooners was 17-of-21 for 432 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. That's right -- 20.6 yards per attempt. Oh, and he also added 45 yards and a score on the ground in the 66-33 win over the Bears. Basically, he's a video game cheat code.

This was Kyler Murray's 5th TD in under 36 minutes of game time today. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3GyclFBPM — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 29, 2018

Michigan fights back to beat Northwestern

Michigan hasn't been a great road team under coach Jim Harbaugh and the No. 14 Wolverines' trip to Northwestern lived up to that trend -- at least early. The Wildcats held a 17-7 lead in Evanston at the half, but Michigan battled back for a second-half shutout in a 20-17 win. Northwestern had just 37 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes and Karan Higdon had 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines offense.

Karan Higdon gives @UMichFootball the lead late in the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/BKgmimTERD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2018

Texas finishes off Kansas State

Bill Snyder's team looked dead in the water against No. 18 Texas. The Wildcats have been so bad this season, in fact, that it didn't look like they would be able to get out of any hole they found themselves in. Texas had a 19-0 halftime lead, but sure enough, Snyder's team has found a way to crawl back into this one. However, the Longhorns were able to hold on for a 19-14 win late after the Wildcats made things interesting in Manhattan.

Alabama coasts past Louisiana-Lafayette

Top-ranked Alabama had no problem with Louisiana-Lafayette, taking care of the Ragin' Cajuns 56-14 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 8-of-8 passing and tossed two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts went 4 of 6 for 118 yards and a score and the first-and second-teamers led the Crimson Tide to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Coach Nick Saban took his foot off the gas in the second half, and the Ragin' Cajuns snuck in the backdoor to cover the massive 49-point spread. Hurts has now played in all five games this season, which eliminates the possibility of the junior to take a redshirt.

With Alabama leading big, Tua Tagovailoa's day is likely done.



Unless he re-enters late, this will be the fifth straight game Alabama didn't need him to take a single snap in the 4th quarter.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/SPBi30ZL5z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

Clemson avoids another upset loss to Syracuse

The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game was tight yet again this season. The Orange got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him.

With Lawrence out, Chase Brice took over at QB for Clemson, and while he played well, he did an even better job of handing the ball to Travis Etienne. Etienne and the Clemson defense kept the Tigers in the game long enough for a game-winning TD in the final minute to avoid the upset.

Clemson's defense STEPPED UP late in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/UglyQwTf4V — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2018

West Virginia holds off Texas Tech

West Virginia was in control of this game, but Texas Tech has battled back in the second half. The Mountaineers have squandered a 35-10 lead at halftime, and are now clinging to a 35-27 lead over the Red Raiders late in the fourth quarter.

Will Grier is dropping absolute dimes pic.twitter.com/s3Q6E10fpn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

Texas A&M fends off Arkansas



The Aggies got off to a terrific start against Arkansas, returning the opening kick for a TD, but then both teams played in slow motion the rest of the afternoon. The Aggies let Arkansas hang around all day, but a late interception sealed the deal and the Aggies won 24-17.