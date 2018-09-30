College football scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky in control; Washington battles BYU
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 5 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 1 Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 -- Box score
No. 3 Clemson 27, Syracuse 23 -- Box score
No. 18 Texas 19, Kansas State 14 -- Box score
No. 6 Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33 -- Box score
No. 2 Georgia 38, Tennessee 12 -- Recap
No. 14 Michigan 20, Northwestern 17 -- Box score
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- ABC -- LIVE updates
No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- NBC -- LIVE updates
No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- Fox -- GameTracker
Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- ESPN -- GameTracker
No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- GameTracker
Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- LOOK: Wedding takes place at West Virginia-Texas Tech
- WATCH: Penn State receiver reaches into the heavens for a catch of the year vs. Ohio State
- WATCH: Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley pulls off catch of the year candidate of his own vs. WVU
- WATCH: Georgia scores one of the strangest touchdowns you'll ever see on a fumble
- Injury: Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured in first half of Syracuse game
- Predictions: Expert picks for the biggest games on the schedule
- Viewer's guide: What you need to watch all day long Saturday
- Storylines: What is moving the college football needle in Week 5
- Ohio State-Penn State should produce fireworks
- Who's on upset alert in Week 5?
Penn State's big plays lead over Ohio State
One thing is for sure: Ohio State-Penn State is awfully fun. The Nittany Lions have just a 13-7 lead, but there's been a couple of huge plays. One was a brilliant one-handed grab from Juwan Johnson. The other was a 93-yard catch-and-run from KJ Hamler. The Penn State defense has also kept the Buckeyes off balance with the only score coming off of a late second-quarter fumble.
Notre Dame has the edge on Stanford
The best game of the primetime slate (so far) has the been the back-and-froth battle in South Bend between No. 7 Stanford and No. 8 Notre Dame. The Irish have a 21-14 halftime lead, and quarterback Ian Book already has a couple of touchdown passes. Cardinal running back Bryce Love also has 69 yards and a score. This one is shaping up to be a ton of fun.
Washington trying to pull away from BYU
One late game to keep an eye on is Washington's game against BYU. The Cougars already have one upset under their belt this season -- vs. Wisconsin -- and are eyeing another. The Huskies have an early 7-0 lead, but can they score enough points to put BYU away early and for good? Otherwise, keeping the Cougars within striking distance could be dangerous.
South Carolina, Kentucky battling for SEC East position
Georgia remains the class of the SEC East, but South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky can assert themselves as the Bulldogs' primary challenger. So far, the Wildcats are picking up where they left off in Week 4 with a 24-3 lead. Can Kentucky handle the sudden attention after beating Mississippi State? It sure looks like it and running back Benny Snell Jr. is already up to 78 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Duke gets QB back, but struggles vs. Virginia Tech
Quarterback Daniel Jones has returned from a fractured collarbone, but the Blue Devils' offense still has issues -- particularly with running the ball. Duke lost 31-14 to Virginia Tech in the Hokies' first game without quarterback Josh Jackson, who is out with an ankle injury.
Florida relishes Dan Mullen's return to Starkville
Florida coach Dan Mullen's first trip back to Starkville to take on his old team, Mississippi State, was a successful one. In a defensive battle, Florida came away with a 13-6 grinder in which the Gators held the Bulldogs offense to just 73 second-half yards. The lone touchdown of the night came on a double-pass from Kadarius Toney to Moral Stephens. The Gators move to 4-1 on the year while Mississippi State has dropped two straight.
Oklahoma destroys Baylor
Quarterback Kyler Murray didn't start because of a minor disciplinary issue, but that didn't stop the dual-threat star from having a Heisman Trophy caliber day. The superstar signal-caller for the Sooners was 17-of-21 for 432 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. That's right -- 20.6 yards per attempt. Oh, and he also added 45 yards and a score on the ground in the 66-33 win over the Bears. Basically, he's a video game cheat code.
Michigan fights back to beat Northwestern
Michigan hasn't been a great road team under coach Jim Harbaugh and the No. 14 Wolverines' trip to Northwestern lived up to that trend -- at least early. The Wildcats held a 17-7 lead in Evanston at the half, but Michigan battled back for a second-half shutout in a 20-17 win. Northwestern had just 37 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes and Karan Higdon had 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines offense.
Texas finishes off Kansas State
Bill Snyder's team looked dead in the water against No. 18 Texas. The Wildcats have been so bad this season, in fact, that it didn't look like they would be able to get out of any hole they found themselves in. Texas had a 19-0 halftime lead, but sure enough, Snyder's team has found a way to crawl back into this one. However, the Longhorns were able to hold on for a 19-14 win late after the Wildcats made things interesting in Manhattan.
Alabama cruises vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Top-ranked Alabama had no problem with Louisiana-Lafayette, taking care of the Ragin' Cajuns 56-14 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 8-of-8 passing and tossed two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts went 4 of 6 for 118 yards and a score and the first-and second-teamers led the Crimson Tide to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Coach Nick Saban took his foot off the gas in the second half, and the Ragin' Cajuns snuck in the backdoor to cover the massive 49-point spread. Hurts has now played in all five games this season, which eliminates the possibility of the junior to take a redshirt.
Clemson avoids another upset loss to Syracuse
The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game was tight yet again this season. The Orange got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him.
With Lawrence out, Chase Brice took over at QB for Clemson, and while he played well, he did an even better job of handing the ball to Travis Etienne. Etienne and the Clemson defense kept the Tigers in the game long enough for a game-winning TD in the final minute to avoid the upset.
West Virginia holds off Texas Tech
West Virginia was in control of this game, but Texas Tech has battled back in the second half. The Mountaineers have squandered a 35-10 lead at halftime, and are now clinging to a 35-27 lead over the Red Raiders late in the fourth quarter.
Texas A&M fends off Arkansas
The Aggies got off to a terrific start against Arkansas, returning the opening kick for a TD, but then both teams played in slow motion the rest of the afternoon. The Aggies let Arkansas hang around all day, but a late interception sealed the deal and the Aggies won 24-17.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tenn. St. player collapses during game
TSU linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury and was rushed to a local hosp...
-
Notre Dame vs. Stanford score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 7 Stanford
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State square off
-
LSU football honors Wayde Sims
Sims died early Friday morning
-
Michigan comes back to top Northwestern
It was an old-school slugfest in Evanston
-
Insane Penn State catch of the year
Penn State WR Juwan Johnson had an incredible one-handed catch against the Buckeyes