College football scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky in control; Washington battles BYU

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and on paper, it appears we have a pretty solid Saturday slate ahead of us. No. 1 Alabama is in action to get the day kicked off, while No. 3 Clemson also takes the field early as it looks to avenge its lone loss from last regular season with Trevor Lawrence now the full-time starter under center. To bring an end to Week 5's Saturday, a couple incredible top-10 matchups take center stage with two of the most explosive teams in the country battling for Big Ten East supremacy, while the Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry enters another chapter.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 5. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 -- Box score

No. 3 Clemson 27, Syracuse 23 -- Box score

No. 18 Texas 19, Kansas State 14 -- Box score

No. 6 Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33 -- Box score

No. 2 Georgia 38, Tennessee 12 -- Recap

No. 14 Michigan 20, Northwestern 17 -- Box score

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State -- ABC -- LIVE updates

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame -- NBC -- LIVE updates

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington -- Fox -- GameTracker

Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU -- ESPN -- GameTracker

No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal -- GameTracker

Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Penn State's big plays lead over Ohio State

One thing is for sure: Ohio State-Penn State is awfully fun. The Nittany Lions have just a 13-7 lead, but there's been a couple of huge plays. One was a brilliant one-handed grab from Juwan Johnson. The other was a 93-yard catch-and-run from KJ Hamler. The Penn State defense has also kept the Buckeyes off balance with the only score coming off of a late second-quarter fumble.

He hit the NOS pic.twitter.com/RvhkcxE7TI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2018

Notre Dame has the edge on Stanford

The best game of the primetime slate (so far) has the been the back-and-froth battle in South Bend between No. 7 Stanford and No. 8 Notre Dame. The Irish have a 21-14 halftime lead, and quarterback Ian Book already has a couple of touchdown passes. Cardinal running back Bryce Love also has 69 yards and a score. This one is shaping up to be a ton of fun.

By the Book!@ian_book23 completes his 2nd TD pass of the night! pic.twitter.com/k6HisSk40U — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 30, 2018

Washington trying to pull away from BYU

One late game to keep an eye on is Washington's game against BYU. The Cougars already have one upset under their belt this season -- vs. Wisconsin -- and are eyeing another. The Huskies have an early 7-0 lead, but can they score enough points to put BYU away early and for good? Otherwise, keeping the Cougars within striking distance could be dangerous.

Defenders in the way? Just call Myles Gaskin. pic.twitter.com/qGvQCH1yui — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2018

South Carolina, Kentucky battling for SEC East position

Georgia remains the class of the SEC East, but South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky can assert themselves as the Bulldogs' primary challenger. So far, the Wildcats are picking up where they left off in Week 4 with a 24-3 lead. Can Kentucky handle the sudden attention after beating Mississippi State? It sure looks like it and running back Benny Snell Jr. is already up to 78 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Duke gets QB back, but struggles vs. Virginia Tech

Quarterback Daniel Jones has returned from a fractured collarbone, but the Blue Devils' offense still has issues -- particularly with running the ball. Duke lost 31-14 to Virginia Tech in the Hokies' first game without quarterback Josh Jackson, who is out with an ankle injury.

Florida relishes Dan Mullen's return to Starkville

Florida coach Dan Mullen's first trip back to Starkville to take on his old team, Mississippi State, was a successful one. In a defensive battle, Florida came away with a 13-6 grinder in which the Gators held the Bulldogs offense to just 73 second-half yards. The lone touchdown of the night came on a double-pass from Kadarius Toney to Moral Stephens. The Gators move to 4-1 on the year while Mississippi State has dropped two straight.

Oklahoma destroys Baylor

Quarterback Kyler Murray didn't start because of a minor disciplinary issue, but that didn't stop the dual-threat star from having a Heisman Trophy caliber day. The superstar signal-caller for the Sooners was 17-of-21 for 432 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. That's right -- 20.6 yards per attempt. Oh, and he also added 45 yards and a score on the ground in the 66-33 win over the Bears. Basically, he's a video game cheat code.

This was Kyler Murray's 5th TD in under 36 minutes of game time today. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3GyclFBPM — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 29, 2018

Michigan fights back to beat Northwestern

Michigan hasn't been a great road team under coach Jim Harbaugh and the No. 14 Wolverines' trip to Northwestern lived up to that trend -- at least early. The Wildcats held a 17-7 lead in Evanston at the half, but Michigan battled back for a second-half shutout in a 20-17 win. Northwestern had just 37 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes and Karan Higdon had 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines offense.

Karan Higdon gives @UMichFootball the lead late in the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/BKgmimTERD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2018

Texas finishes off Kansas State

Bill Snyder's team looked dead in the water against No. 18 Texas. The Wildcats have been so bad this season, in fact, that it didn't look like they would be able to get out of any hole they found themselves in. Texas had a 19-0 halftime lead, but sure enough, Snyder's team has found a way to crawl back into this one. However, the Longhorns were able to hold on for a 19-14 win late after the Wildcats made things interesting in Manhattan.

Alabama cruises vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Top-ranked Alabama had no problem with Louisiana-Lafayette, taking care of the Ragin' Cajuns 56-14 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 8-of-8 passing and tossed two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts went 4 of 6 for 118 yards and a score and the first-and second-teamers led the Crimson Tide to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Coach Nick Saban took his foot off the gas in the second half, and the Ragin' Cajuns snuck in the backdoor to cover the massive 49-point spread. Hurts has now played in all five games this season, which eliminates the possibility of the junior to take a redshirt.

With Alabama leading big, Tua Tagovailoa's day is likely done.



Unless he re-enters late, this will be the fifth straight game Alabama didn't need him to take a single snap in the 4th quarter.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/SPBi30ZL5z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

Clemson avoids another upset loss to Syracuse

The Orange handed the Tigers their only regular season loss last year, and the game was tight yet again this season. The Orange got two field goals in the first quarter, and quarterback Eric Dungey plunged in from two yards out midway through the second quarter to give the Orange a 16-7 lead in Death Valley. In his first start, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp early, but was knocked out of the game following a brutal hit in the second quarter. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Clemson trainers took Lawrence's helmet away from him.

With Lawrence out, Chase Brice took over at QB for Clemson, and while he played well, he did an even better job of handing the ball to Travis Etienne. Etienne and the Clemson defense kept the Tigers in the game long enough for a game-winning TD in the final minute to avoid the upset.

Clemson's defense STEPPED UP late in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/UglyQwTf4V — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2018

West Virginia holds off Texas Tech

West Virginia was in control of this game, but Texas Tech has battled back in the second half. The Mountaineers have squandered a 35-10 lead at halftime, and are now clinging to a 35-27 lead over the Red Raiders late in the fourth quarter.

Will Grier is dropping absolute dimes pic.twitter.com/s3Q6E10fpn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

Texas A&M fends off Arkansas



The Aggies got off to a terrific start against Arkansas, returning the opening kick for a TD, but then both teams played in slow motion the rest of the afternoon. The Aggies let Arkansas hang around all day, but a late interception sealed the deal and the Aggies won 24-17.