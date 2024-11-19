Notre Dame and Texas announced on Tuesday they have agreed to a future two-game series. The blue blood programs will face off during the 2028-29 seasons. Texas will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to play on Sept. 9, 2028. The return trip at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium will take place on Sept. 22, 2029.

The matchup pits two of the greatest programs in the history of college football against each other in a marquee matchup. The Fighting Irish and Longhorns are tied for No. 4 all time with 956 wins and have combined for 15 claimed national championships. Each have reached the College Football Playoff in recent years, and both firmly sit in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field heading into Week 13 of this season.

Texas has always scheduled aggressively but has upped the game in recent years. Between 2024-27, the Longhorns play either Ohio State or Michigan. They recently also finished a two-game series with Alabama before joining the Crimson Tide in the SEC. Notre Dame always plays a national schedule and played Texas A&M in 2024. The Fighting Irish also have a two-game series with Alabama in 2029-30.

Texas and Notre Dame have only played 12 times in history with the most recent series taking place during the 2015-16 seasons. Notre Dame holds a 9-3 record all time against the Longhorns. However, Texas famously beat Notre Dame 50-47 in a dramatic game during the 2016 season behind a game-winning touchdown from quarterback Tyrone Swoopes.