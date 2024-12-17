USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch plans to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the program, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. He is expected to be a package deal with his brother, safety Zion Branch, who also entered the portal the same day.

Zachariah was the highest-rated recruit of the Lincoln Riley era at USC, rated the No. 7 player in the Class of 2023. He was one of three five-star prospects in the recruiting class, along with pass-catcher Duce Robinson and quarterback Malachi Nelson. All three players have now transferred.

The sophomore was a dynamic weapon for the Trojans, leading the roster with 47 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown. However, he also had four games of fewer than 40 yards in 2024 as USC struggled to put him in good positions to take advantage of his immense potential. Branch was a game-changing special teams player in 2023, posting nearly 800 yards and two touchdowns in the return game.

Zion was also a real contributor for the program, posting 41 tackles, a sack and three passes defended for the Trojans. He primarily played as a rotation free safety. He was rated the No. 58 overall player in the Top247 in the Class of 2022.

The Trojans went 6-6 in a disappointing third season under Riley. USC was just 4-5 in Big Ten play, but lost five of its games by one score or fewer. Three losses came by three or fewer points.

Portal exodus

USC has been one of the biggest losers of the transfer portal after a disappointing 6-6 season under Lincoln Riley. Statistically, the Trojans were still a top 10 passing offense, but USC fell from 9.4 to 7.1 yards per attempt while transitioning from Caleb Williams to Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava at quarterback.

With the departure of the Branch brothers, USC has now lost 18 players to the transfer portal, including five of the top 50 rated players. Zachariah is the No. 3 overall transfer propsect and No. 2 receiver in the portal, according to 247Sports. Robinson is rated the No. 4 overall transfer. Quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive tackle Mason Murphy and running back Quinten Joyner are other major contributors to the program.

Second chance

Zachariah should have no shortage of suitors and rate among the best receivers in the transfer portal. He was recruited by nearly everyone in the country out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Branch's list of finalists included Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes might not have space in their receiver room, but the Tide and Sooners could assuredly get in the mix. It's unclear how much of Branch's interest in OU was driven by Riley.

Texas A&M wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins previously tried to recruit Branch to Alabama. The Aggies already have a jam-packed portal receiver class, but Branch would be a nice addition. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was Branch's recruiter at Florida State and has done a sensational job of integrating former USC players like safety Xavion Alford. Robinson previously visited ASU. Could Branch come too?