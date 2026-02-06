Former Virginia wide receiver Jahmal Edrine was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of rape and one count of abduction following a months-long investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

The investigation began Aug. 25 after a victim reported being sexually assaulted the previous day, according to police. The case was later presented to a grand jury, which returned indictments on Feb. 2. Police took Edrine into custody Thursday where he is held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Both charges are felonies. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The University of Virginia acknowledged the arrest and confirmed Edrine is no longer enrolled at the school. In a statement to Wahoos247, chief communications officer and university spokesperson Brian Coy said the university is aware of the matter and will cooperate fully with law enforcement, but is prohibited by federal student privacy laws from commenting further.

Edrine, 22, transferred to Virginia from Purdue ahead of the 2025 season and became one of the Cavaliers' top offensive contributors. He finished the season as the team's second-leading receiver with 46 catches for 564 yards and one touchdown. Virginia won a program-record 11 games and lost in overtime to Duke in the ACC Championship Game.

A 6-foot-3, 221-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Edrine previously played at Florida Atlantic from 2021-22 before transferring to Purdue, where he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He missed the 2023 season after suffering a season-ending injury during fall training camp. Across his collegiate career at FAU and Purdue, Edrine totaled 63 receptions before his lone season at Virginia.