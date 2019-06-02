Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting versus lefty
Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Calhoun will bow out against a lefty (Marco Gonzales), allowing the hot-hitting Cesar Puello to pick up his fourth start in five games. The Angels will oppose another southpaw (Jon Lester) on Monday, so Calhoun could find himself on the bench again for that contest.
