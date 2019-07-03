Polanco is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's.

Ehire Adrianza will get the start at shortstop as Polanco sits for the first time since June 19. Polanco has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since that last absence and is batting .319/.377/.518 for the season. The Twins' first All-Star starter since 2013, his 133 wRC+ ranks 27th among all qualified hitters in baseball.