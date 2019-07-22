Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts four hits
Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs in an 8-4 victory against the Yankees on Sunday.
The 33-year-old led off the game with a solo shot, which was clearly an indication of things to come. This was Blackmon's first four-hit game since June 15, and incredibly, he almost went as long without a homer, as June 30 was the last time he went deep prior to Sunday. Blackmon is batting .319 with a .602 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, 60 RBI, 74 runs and two steals in 354 at-bats this season.
