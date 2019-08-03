Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return Sunday

Carpenter (foot) could return for Sunday's game against Oakland, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter has been out with a bruised foot since mid-July. He's gone hitless in all but one of his nine rehab games, but he was pulled from the lineup with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday in order to travel to join his teammates in Oakland, with a return as soon as Sunday a possibility.

More News
Our Latest Stories