Astros' Alex Bregman: Returns to lineup
Bregman (shoulder) is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Wednesday against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after sitting for both ends of Tuesday's twin bill due to a sore shoulder. The infielder, who is slashing .469/.564/.938 with 10 extra-base hits (two home runs, one triple and seven doubles) and 11 RBI in nine games this month, will face lefty Ross Detwiler in his return to action.
