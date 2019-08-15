Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues power surge

Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Turner kicked off the scoring with a 395-foot shot to center field in the first inning off Miami starter Elieser Hernandez. The suddenly red-hot third baseman has now notched four homers in his last three games, going 6-for-11 over that span. Turner was sitting on one home run through his first 34 games this season but has turned things around by hitting 20 in 78 games since.

