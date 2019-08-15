D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday, snapping an 0-for-20 skid.

The previously red-hot veteran has endured a rough August overall, generating just six singles over 41 plate appearances after racking up 12 extra-base hits (four doubles, eight home runs) during July. Wednesday's multi-hit effort was d'Arnaud's first since July 31, when he posted a fourth consecutive two-hit tally in the middle of a game of a series against the Red Sox.