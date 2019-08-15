Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Multi-hit effort in loss
D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday, snapping an 0-for-20 skid.
The previously red-hot veteran has endured a rough August overall, generating just six singles over 41 plate appearances after racking up 12 extra-base hits (four doubles, eight home runs) during July. Wednesday's multi-hit effort was d'Arnaud's first since July 31, when he posted a fourth consecutive two-hit tally in the middle of a game of a series against the Red Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...