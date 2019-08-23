Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers again

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Freeman took Ryne Stanek deep in the eighth inning to record his 34th home run of the season, while also knotting the game at two. He's gone an uncharacteristic 6-for-31 across his last eight contests, though he continues to provide plenty of pop as he's smacked five homers in that span. For the season, Freeman has maintained a strong .304/.395/.575 line across 570 plate appearances.

