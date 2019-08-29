Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out as expected

Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.

As expected, Rizzo will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle back tightness. The hope is that the first baseman will be able to return to action during Chicago's upcoming series against the Brewers this weekend. In the meantime, Victor Caratini is starting at first base and hitting fifth in this one.

