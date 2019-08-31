Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back in action

Rizzo (back) is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Saturday against the Brewers.

Rizzo felt good during pre-game batting practice Friday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting nine after missing the past five games with a back injury. The first baseman, who owns an impressive .324/.465/.529 triple-slash with four home runs and a 13:9 BB:K through 22 games this month, will face righty Zach Davies in his first game back.