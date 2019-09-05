Cubs' Javier Baez: Scratched with sore thumb

Baez was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to soreness in his left thumb, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez was in line to return to action Thursday after missing a couple games with a sore thumb and neck, but he is apparently not ready to play just yet. Baez was replaced in the lineup by Addison Russell.

More News
Our Latest Stories