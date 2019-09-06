Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sitting Friday
Contreras is not in Friday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is coming of a huge 4-for-5 game against Milwaukee on Thursday but will make way for Victor Caratini in the second game of this four-game series.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Huge game in Milwaukee•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Clobbers homer in return•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Officially back from IL•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Will return against Seattle•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Could be back for Milwaukee series•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Ready for rehab stint•
