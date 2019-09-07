Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup Saturday

Baez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Baez underwent an MRI on his ailing left thumb Saturday. The results of that test have not been disclosed, so his status for the rest of the road trip is up in the air. Addison Russell is starting at shortstop Saturday with David Bote at second base.

