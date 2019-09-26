Play

McNeil was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch around his right hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil appeared to be in significant pain and left the contest after being examined by the athletic trainer. The 27-year-old went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI to help the Mets build a 9-0 lead before being removed.

