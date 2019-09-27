Play

Nationals' Yan Gomes: On bench Friday

Gomes is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Indians.

The 32-year-old started 11 of the last 12 games but heads to the bench as Kurt Suzuki (elbow) makes his return to the starting nine after a three-week absence. Gomes has hit well with a .876 OPS during September, but his run of extensive playing time is likely over with Suzuki ready to go.

