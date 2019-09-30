Phillies' Brad Miller: Goes deep twice

Miller went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in a 4-3 loss against the Marlins on Sunday.

While he didn't reach base a lot, Miller posted a .305 ISO in limited opportunities during 2019. He's recorded 20 extra-base hits in just 154 at-bats this season, including seven home runs in his final nine contests. In three of those nine games, Miller had multiple homers. He finished the season hitting .260 with 13 home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs and two steals in 79 games.