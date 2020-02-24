Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup
Crawford (illness) is in the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against Arizona, playing shortstop and leading off.
Crawford missed the first few games of spring training as he dealt with an illness, but he'll be able to make his return to the lineup Monday. The 33-year-old is likely the favorite to resume his starting role at shortstop to open the regular season.
