Angels' Andy Pages: Traded to Angels
Pages and Joc Pederson were traded from the Dodgers to the Angels in exchange for Luis Rengifo on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports.
More players could still be involved, but Pages, Pederson and Rengifo are the three known pieces to this point. Pages is coming off a big season in the Pioneer League with a 1.049 OPS, 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 63 games. The Pioneer League is notoriously hitter friendly, but his 165 wRC+ remains an impressive mark.
