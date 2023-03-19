Joyce's final pitch in Friday's Cactus League appearance against Kansas City clocked in at 104 mph, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Joyce was the 89th pick in last year's first-year player draft and was clocked as high as 105 mph with his fastball while with Tennessee. The right-hander has turned heads not only with his velocity this spring, but also with his results, as he's pitched five scoreless innings during which he has allowed just two hits while striking out six batters. About the only knock on his work thus far has been his control -- he's walked four batters in the five frames. Joyce wasn't initially expected to vie for a role on the Opening Day roster, but given his performance thus far, he's in contention to do so, per Bollinger.