Joyce said Friday that he underwent shoulder surgery in May to repair his labrum, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce hasn't pitched since April 8 and has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season. He said it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for the start of spring training next February. The hard-throwing right-hander produced a 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 1:1 K:BB across 4.1 innings of work prior to be shut down with the injury earlier this season.