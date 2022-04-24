Marsh was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a case of the stomach flu, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Provided the illness isn't anything more than a day-to-day concern, the lefty-hitting Marsh looks poised to handle a strong-side platoon role in left field moving forward following the recent return of Taylor Ward from the injured list along with Mike Trout's recent comeback from a three-game absence due to a hand issue. Platoon mate Jo Adell will end up drawing the start in left field Sunday while Marsh looks to move past the stomach bug.