Marsh is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Marsh started the past seven games and will take a seat Thursday after going 2-for-26 with eight strikeouts during that stretch. Dillon Thomas, Juan Lagares and Jo Adell will start from left to right in the outfield.
More News
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Remains out for Thursday's Game 1•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: On bench against lefty again•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: On bench versus lefty•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Collects three hits Tuesday•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Sitting for nightcap•