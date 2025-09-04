Dana didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Making his first start of the season and the fourth of his career, Dana was sharp outside of the third inning, when a single, walk and error combined to bring home two runs for Kansas City. Otherwise, the 21-year-old faced the minimum in each of his other four frames, showing good poise and efficiency (70 pitches) in his return to the MLB. With Wednesday's performance, Dana should be in line for at least another turn as the Angels look to evaluate him down the stretch.