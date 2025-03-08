The Angels optioned Dana to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Dana was wildly inconsistent across his three Cactus League outings. He surrendered three earned runs over 1.2 innings in his spring debut before tossing three scoreless frames in his second start. He then struggled again in his most recent outing, giving up seven runs in one inning while striking out two and walking four. The 21-year-old prospect will look to find his footing in Triple-A to begin the year and look to return to the Angels' rotation midway through the season.