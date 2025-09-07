Dana is slated to start Monday's game against the Twins in Anaheim.

He'll remain in the rotation for another turn after he limited the Royals to two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over five innings last Wednesday upon getting recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Through three outings (one start) in the big leagues on the season, Dana owns a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 11 innings. Dana should be able to maintain a starting role for the Angels for the rest of the season, and if he closes the campaign on a high note, he could have an inside track on a spot in the Opening Day rotation heading into spring training.