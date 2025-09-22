Dana took the loss Sunday against Colorado, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Dana gave up a solo homer to Blaine Crim in the fourth inning for one of the only three hits he allowed, but he was nonetheless handed his third straight loss after the Angels' offense managed just a single run of support in the defeat. It was the first time the right-hander has completed six innings this season, greatly building on his previous outings, and he now owns a 6.39 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 28:17 K:BB across 25.1 innings.