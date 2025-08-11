Fulmer allowed two earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters over five innings of long relief in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.

Jack Kochanowicz started for the Angels and was roughed up, giving up seven runs (six earned) over three-plus frames to get stuck with the loss. Fulmer entered in the fourth and remained on the mound for the remainder of the contest, throwing 85 pitches to Kochanowicz's 84. While Fulmer was wild -- only 49 of his offerings were strikes, and he walked four batters -- the only hit he gave up was a two-run home run to Riley Greene. The right-hander's pitch count was his second-highest of the season, falling just shy of the 88 he tallied against Texas on July 10. Kochanowicz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following the poor start, and while Los Angeles has not yet announced how it plans to handle his spot in the rotation, Fulmer is a logical candidate to step into a starting role, given the hefty workload he handled Sunday.