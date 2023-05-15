Wallach (concussion) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Orioles after the Angels reinstated him from the 7-day injured list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wallach ended up spending just over the minimum amount of time on the shelf with what was an apparently mild concussion. Though Wallach will get the nod behind the dish in the series opener in Baltimore, the lefty-hitting Matt Thaiss -- who owns a solid .767 OPS on the season -- could end up getting the bulk of the starts at catcher when the Angels face right-handed pitching.