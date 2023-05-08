Wallach woke up with a sore neck before Sunday's game against the Rangers and he'll test it out during pregame activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Wallach wasn't likely to play Monday anyway against right-hander Hunter Brown, but his availability off the bench will be determined in large part by how he looks in the pre-game workout. The Angels have Chris Okey up on the taxi squad, so it's possible the team could bring up Okey to be the backup backstop if they determine Wallach needs a short stint on the injured list.