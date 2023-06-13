Wallach went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run during Monday's victory over the Rangers.

Wallach didn't start the game but entered in the 10th inning as a defensive replacement. He got his first at-bat in the 12th, and took advantage, smashing a two-run home run to extend the Angels' lead to 9-5. With Max Stassi (personal) and Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) unavailable, Wallach continues to serve as the primary backup to Matt Thaiss and has seen sporadic playing time, slashing .273/.324/.515 with five home runs and 10 RBI across 27 games (71 plate appearances).