Wallach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Wallach may have seated the Angels' No. 1 catcher role to Matt Thaiss for the time being. Both backstops will likely see their opportunities take a hit whenever Max Stassi (hip/personal) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, though that's not likely to happen for several weeks.