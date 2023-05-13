site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-chad-wallach-on-track-for-monday-return | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Chad Wallach: On track for Monday return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wallach (concussion) is feeling much better and is on track to return Monday against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Wallach was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, but thankfully his concussion appears to be a minor one. His return will presumably push Chris Okey back to the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read