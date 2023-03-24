site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Chad Wallach: Reassigned to minors camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2023
at
6:41 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wallach was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Friday.
Wallach was attempting to win a backup spot with the Angels after signing as a non-roster invite in November. The 31-year-old backstop will instead provide organizational depth with Triple-A Salt Lake to open the 2023 campaign.
