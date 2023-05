Wallach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Wallach was behind the dish for each of the Angels' last three games and went 1-for-5 with three walks and two runs, but he still appears to be the No. 2 option at catcher behind Matt Thaiss. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Angels manager Phil Nevin noted prior to Sunday's contest that Thaiss had been battling a minor hip issue, which may have explained Wallach's increased usage of late.