site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-chad-wallach-sits-in-series-opener | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Chad Wallach: Sits in series opener
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wallach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wallach will take a seat after catching three of the Halos' past four games. Austin Romine checks in behind the plate for Wallach in the series opener in Texas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read